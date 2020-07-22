All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2799 High Tide Dr

2799 High Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2799 High Tide Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2799 High Tide Dr have any available units?
2799 High Tide Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2799 High Tide Dr have?
Some of 2799 High Tide Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2799 High Tide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2799 High Tide Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2799 High Tide Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2799 High Tide Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2799 High Tide Dr offer parking?
No, 2799 High Tide Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2799 High Tide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2799 High Tide Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2799 High Tide Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2799 High Tide Dr has a pool.
Does 2799 High Tide Dr have accessible units?
No, 2799 High Tide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2799 High Tide Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2799 High Tide Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2799 High Tide Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2799 High Tide Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
