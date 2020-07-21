2788 Haligan Point

Amenities
$1199 – 3 Bed / Bath townhome close to the airport
.
AVAILABLE October 1st.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT:
https://www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
?(470) 223-0016 (TEXT AGENT)
.
Beautiful townhome in Riverdale Available now! Home features upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet installed throughout, all appliances & fireplace included. The quaint suburb of Riverdale is just 10 miles south of Downtown Atlanta, located in Clayton County. This flourishing city is full of modern comforts and affordable apartments – and south of one of the world's busiest airports, Hartsfield-Jackson.