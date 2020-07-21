All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:25 PM

2788 Haligan Point

2788 Haligan Pt · No Longer Available
Location

2788 Haligan Pt, Fulton County, GA 30296

$1199 – 3 Bed / Bath townhome close to the airport
.
AVAILABLE October 1st.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT:
https://www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
?(470) 223-0016 (TEXT AGENT)
.
Beautiful townhome in Riverdale Available now! Home features upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet installed throughout, all appliances & fireplace included. The quaint suburb of Riverdale is just 10 miles south of Downtown Atlanta, located in Clayton County. This flourishing city is full of modern comforts and affordable apartments – and south of one of the world's busiest airports, Hartsfield-Jackson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2788 Haligan Point have any available units?
2788 Haligan Point doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2788 Haligan Point have?
Some of 2788 Haligan Point's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated.
Is 2788 Haligan Point currently offering any rent specials?
2788 Haligan Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2788 Haligan Point pet-friendly?
No, 2788 Haligan Point is not pet friendly.
Does 2788 Haligan Point offer parking?
No, 2788 Haligan Point does not offer parking.
Does 2788 Haligan Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2788 Haligan Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2788 Haligan Point have a pool?
No, 2788 Haligan Point does not have a pool.
Does 2788 Haligan Point have accessible units?
No, 2788 Haligan Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2788 Haligan Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 2788 Haligan Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2788 Haligan Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 2788 Haligan Point does not have units with air conditioning.
