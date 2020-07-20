College Park Home - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA in quiet neighborhood. Large open floor plan, Great for entertaining. Newly renovated with modern finishes throughout the home, fresh paint and carpet throughout. One car garage.
(RLNE4911205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 Woodward Rd have any available units?
2705 Woodward Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2705 Woodward Rd have?
Some of 2705 Woodward Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Woodward Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Woodward Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Woodward Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Woodward Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Woodward Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Woodward Rd offers parking.
Does 2705 Woodward Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Woodward Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Woodward Rd have a pool?
No, 2705 Woodward Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Woodward Rd have accessible units?
No, 2705 Woodward Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Woodward Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Woodward Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Woodward Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Woodward Rd does not have units with air conditioning.