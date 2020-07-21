All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2665 Picardy Cir Unit A

2665 Picardy Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

2665 Picardy Circle South, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hurry! This one won't last long! - Beautiful renovated & upgraded 2br/2.5 bath townhouse! The home offers; washer/dryer connections, new carpet, fresh paint, upgraded appliances, granite countertops, new vanity in bathrooms, dining room / living room combo with separate breakfast area. This home is a must see. Single car garage, close to airport downtown and shopping. Easy access to major interstates. Located in a quiet and well established neighborhood. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5145272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have any available units?
2665 Picardy Cir Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have?
Some of 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Picardy Cir Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A offers parking.
Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have a pool?
No, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2665 Picardy Cir Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
