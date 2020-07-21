2665 Picardy Cir Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hurry! This one won't last long! - Beautiful renovated & upgraded 2br/2.5 bath townhouse! The home offers; washer/dryer connections, new carpet, fresh paint, upgraded appliances, granite countertops, new vanity in bathrooms, dining room / living room combo with separate breakfast area. This home is a must see. Single car garage, close to airport downtown and shopping. Easy access to major interstates. Located in a quiet and well established neighborhood. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5145272)