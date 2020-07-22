All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 264 Allegrini Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
264 Allegrini Dr
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

264 Allegrini Dr

264 Allegrini Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

264 Allegrini Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Allegrini Dr have any available units?
264 Allegrini Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 264 Allegrini Dr have?
Some of 264 Allegrini Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Allegrini Dr currently offering any rent specials?
264 Allegrini Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Allegrini Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 Allegrini Dr is pet friendly.
Does 264 Allegrini Dr offer parking?
No, 264 Allegrini Dr does not offer parking.
Does 264 Allegrini Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Allegrini Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Allegrini Dr have a pool?
Yes, 264 Allegrini Dr has a pool.
Does 264 Allegrini Dr have accessible units?
No, 264 Allegrini Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Allegrini Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Allegrini Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Allegrini Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Allegrini Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College