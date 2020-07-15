All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

2630 Barcelona Ct

2630 Barcelona Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Barcelona Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details Please contact agent for assistance with this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Barcelona Ct have any available units?
2630 Barcelona Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2630 Barcelona Ct have?
Some of 2630 Barcelona Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Barcelona Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Barcelona Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Barcelona Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Barcelona Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Barcelona Ct offer parking?
No, 2630 Barcelona Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Barcelona Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Barcelona Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Barcelona Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2630 Barcelona Ct has a pool.
Does 2630 Barcelona Ct have accessible units?
No, 2630 Barcelona Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Barcelona Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Barcelona Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Barcelona Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Barcelona Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
