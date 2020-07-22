All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2375 Morris Road

2375 Morris Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2375 Morris Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Morris Road have any available units?
2375 Morris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2375 Morris Road currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Morris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Morris Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 Morris Road is pet friendly.
Does 2375 Morris Road offer parking?
No, 2375 Morris Road does not offer parking.
Does 2375 Morris Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 Morris Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Morris Road have a pool?
No, 2375 Morris Road does not have a pool.
Does 2375 Morris Road have accessible units?
No, 2375 Morris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Morris Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 Morris Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 Morris Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 Morris Road does not have units with air conditioning.
