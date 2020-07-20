All apartments in Fulton County
2337 Creel RD
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

2337 Creel RD

2337 Creel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Creel Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2337 Creel RD: Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath on level lot with private back yard. Attached 2 car garage. 15 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson Airport located off Old National HWY. On Marta bus transit route. -

(RLNE4382809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Creel RD have any available units?
2337 Creel RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2337 Creel RD have?
Some of 2337 Creel RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Creel RD currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Creel RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Creel RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Creel RD is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Creel RD offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Creel RD offers parking.
Does 2337 Creel RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Creel RD have a pool?
Yes, 2337 Creel RD has a pool.
Does 2337 Creel RD have accessible units?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Creel RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Creel RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not have units with air conditioning.
