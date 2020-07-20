2337 Creel RD: Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath on level lot with private back yard. Attached 2 car garage. 15 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson Airport located off Old National HWY. On Marta bus transit route. -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2337 Creel RD have any available units?
2337 Creel RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2337 Creel RD have?
Some of 2337 Creel RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Creel RD currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Creel RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Creel RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Creel RD is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Creel RD offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Creel RD offers parking.
Does 2337 Creel RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Creel RD have a pool?
Yes, 2337 Creel RD has a pool.
Does 2337 Creel RD have accessible units?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Creel RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Creel RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 Creel RD does not have units with air conditioning.