All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2200 BURDETT Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2200 BURDETT Ridge
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2200 BURDETT Ridge
2200 Burdett Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2200 Burdett Ridge Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely gorgeous Executive home. Move-in ready. Totally renovated. Stainless steel appliances. lighting upgrade.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have any available units?
2200 BURDETT Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have?
Some of 2200 BURDETT Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2200 BURDETT Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2200 BURDETT Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 BURDETT Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2200 BURDETT Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2200 BURDETT Ridge offers parking.
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 BURDETT Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have a pool?
No, 2200 BURDETT Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2200 BURDETT Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 BURDETT Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 BURDETT Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 BURDETT Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
