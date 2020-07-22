All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 220 Teak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
220 Teak Ln
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

220 Teak Ln

220 Teak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

220 Teak Lane, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Teak Ln have any available units?
220 Teak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 220 Teak Ln have?
Some of 220 Teak Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Teak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
220 Teak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Teak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Teak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 220 Teak Ln offer parking?
No, 220 Teak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 220 Teak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Teak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Teak Ln have a pool?
No, 220 Teak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 220 Teak Ln have accessible units?
No, 220 Teak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Teak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Teak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Teak Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Teak Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College