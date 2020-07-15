All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2165 Knighton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2165 Knighton Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2165 Knighton Dr

2165 Knighton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2165 Knighton Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Knighton Dr have any available units?
2165 Knighton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2165 Knighton Dr have?
Some of 2165 Knighton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Knighton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Knighton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Knighton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 Knighton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2165 Knighton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Knighton Dr offers parking.
Does 2165 Knighton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Knighton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Knighton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2165 Knighton Dr has a pool.
Does 2165 Knighton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2165 Knighton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Knighton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 Knighton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 Knighton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 Knighton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College