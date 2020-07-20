All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

2162 Capella Circle SW

2162 Capella Circle SW · No Longer Available
Location

2162 Capella Circle SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Capella Circle SW have any available units?
2162 Capella Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2162 Capella Circle SW have?
Some of 2162 Capella Circle SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Capella Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Capella Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Capella Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Capella Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2162 Capella Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Capella Circle SW offers parking.
Does 2162 Capella Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Capella Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Capella Circle SW have a pool?
No, 2162 Capella Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Capella Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 2162 Capella Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Capella Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 Capella Circle SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2162 Capella Circle SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2162 Capella Circle SW does not have units with air conditioning.
