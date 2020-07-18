All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 200 Waterfall Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
200 Waterfall Street Southwest
Last updated July 2 2020 at 3:51 PM

200 Waterfall Street Southwest

200 Waterfall Street Southwest · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 Waterfall Street Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. If home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest have any available units?
200 Waterfall Street Southwest has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 200 Waterfall Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
200 Waterfall Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Waterfall Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest has a pool.
Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Waterfall Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Waterfall Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 200 Waterfall Street Southwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity