1915 Reynolds Road SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large recently updated brick ranch. Over 3 acres of land in a great area. Convenient to shopping and the airport. Newly updated kitchen. Hardwood flooring and tiled. Large bonus room. Large private backyard with two separate decks for entertaining.