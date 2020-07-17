All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:34 PM

1915 Reynolds Road SW

1915 Reynolds Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Reynolds Road Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

Large recently updated brick ranch. Over 3 acres of land in a great area. Convenient to shopping and the airport. Newly updated kitchen. Hardwood flooring and tiled. Large bonus room. Large private backyard with two separate decks for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have any available units?
1915 Reynolds Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have?
Some of 1915 Reynolds Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Reynolds Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Reynolds Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Reynolds Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Reynolds Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Reynolds Road SW offers parking.
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Reynolds Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have a pool?
No, 1915 Reynolds Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1915 Reynolds Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Reynolds Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Reynolds Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
