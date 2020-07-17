1915 Reynolds Road Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large recently updated brick ranch. Over 3 acres of land in a great area. Convenient to shopping and the airport. Newly updated kitchen. Hardwood flooring and tiled. Large bonus room. Large private backyard with two separate decks for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have any available units?
1915 Reynolds Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 1915 Reynolds Road SW have?
Some of 1915 Reynolds Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Reynolds Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Reynolds Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.