Fulton County, GA
125 Holly Brook Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Holly Brook Road Southwest

125 Holly Brook Road · No Longer Available
Location

125 Holly Brook Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest have any available units?
125 Holly Brook Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
125 Holly Brook Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Holly Brook Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
