Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

120 Colonnade Avenue SW

120 Colonnade Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

120 Colonnade Avenue Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
120 Colonnade Avenue SW Available 06/01/19 Amazing Four Bedroom Open Floorplan - Open House:

Saturday May 25th 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Sunday May 26th 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Beautiful home. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths in wonderful neighborhood.
Steps away from the HOA pool and tennis courts in a cul de sac. You cannot beat the location of this property. Hardwood floors and towering ceilings in the living room. Recent paint throughout. Large sun room, balcony and two car garage. Beautiful landscaping and open floor plan. Stainless appliances and good schools. No Section 8 Vouchers.
Submit applications at www.trustedhomes.com

(RLNE4465455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have any available units?
120 Colonnade Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have?
Some of 120 Colonnade Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Colonnade Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
120 Colonnade Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Colonnade Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have a pool?
Yes, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW has a pool.
Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Colonnade Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Colonnade Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
