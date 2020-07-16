Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

120 Colonnade Avenue SW Available 06/01/19 Amazing Four Bedroom Open Floorplan - Open House:



Saturday May 25th 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Sunday May 26th 10:30 am - 11:30 am



Beautiful home. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths in wonderful neighborhood.

Steps away from the HOA pool and tennis courts in a cul de sac. You cannot beat the location of this property. Hardwood floors and towering ceilings in the living room. Recent paint throughout. Large sun room, balcony and two car garage. Beautiful landscaping and open floor plan. Stainless appliances and good schools. No Section 8 Vouchers.

Submit applications at www.trustedhomes.com



(RLNE4465455)