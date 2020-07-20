Amenities

919 Wendlebury Court Available 07/01/19 STUNNING 3 BR HOME IN A FANTASTIC ALPHARETTA NEIGHBORHOOD. - Minutes from GA 400, Windward Pkwy, Avalon, downtown Alpharetta,shopping and restaurants. Spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large pantry - overlooking beautiful family room with a fireplace! Like-new carpet through-out, lots of natural light, gorgeous large windows. Large Master with huge bathroom (double vanity, separate shower, garden tub) and walk-in closet! Separate dining room and sitting room. Great private all fenced in backyard! Neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse and playground.



No Pets Allowed



