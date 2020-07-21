830 Wesbourough Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

FINISHED BASEMENT FULL KITCHEN & LAUNDRY MUST SEE! HUGE HOUSE! Immaculate Highend neighborhood -Bonus Room on the main floor | Almost New Home located on, featuring 5 Bd/4 Full Bth w/Bd/Bth on Main. Upgrd Hardwood Foyer, Dining/Living Rm, Family Rm, Kitchen WalkIn Pantry Enjoy 2-stry Fam Rm w/2-Stry, 3-Tier Stacked/Stone Fireplace! Spacious Island Kitchen w/Stainless Steel App, Granite Counters, 42" Crown Molding Cabinetry w/Under-Lighting, Tile Backsplash. Mstr Bath: Frameless Shower Door w/Sep His/Hers Closet. Swim & Tennis community.