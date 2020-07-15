7965 Chancery Ridge

Amenities

Beautiful home on cul-de-sac lot in highly-desirable and exclusive St. Marlo CC community. Gourmet kitchen with all the upgrades, including kitchen island, granite, double oven, & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring on the main floor. Stunning 2-story Family Room with fireplace and tons of natural light. Gorgeous spa-like Master Bath and main floor guest bathroom both updated with travertine shower & floor, granite counter tops, and frameless shower door. Separate formal Dining Room with chandelier. Guest/Bedroom on main floor. Awesome Master Bedroom with sitting room area and custom walk-in closet off bathroom. Elevated deck and full unfinished daylight basement for extra storage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.