All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 7020 Silver Fox Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
7020 Silver Fox Trail
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

7020 Silver Fox Trail

7020 Silver Fox Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7020 Silver Fox Trail, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 1ST Week of June. 4BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Cul-de-sac Home w/Large Private Fenced Backyard Patio, Party Deck & screened porch. Vickery/Vickery/West Forsyth HS District. Granite Counters, Bayed Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Fridge in Kitchen w/View to Huge Family Rm. Family Rm features Gas log fireplace builtin cabinets/shelves & lighted ceiling fan. Hardwoods in Formal Living & Dining Room. Master suite has trey ceiling w/fan & large sitting area. Tiled Mstr Bath has double vanities, sep tub/Tiled shower w/seamless glass door, & his/her closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have any available units?
7020 Silver Fox Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have?
Some of 7020 Silver Fox Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Silver Fox Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Silver Fox Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Silver Fox Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Silver Fox Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Silver Fox Trail offers parking.
Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Silver Fox Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have a pool?
No, 7020 Silver Fox Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have accessible units?
No, 7020 Silver Fox Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 Silver Fox Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Silver Fox Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Silver Fox Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University