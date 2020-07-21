7020 Silver Fox Trail

Amenities
AVAILABLE 1ST Week of June. 4BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Cul-de-sac Home w/Large Private Fenced Backyard Patio, Party Deck & screened porch. Vickery/Vickery/West Forsyth HS District. Granite Counters, Bayed Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Fridge in Kitchen w/View to Huge Family Rm. Family Rm features Gas log fireplace builtin cabinets/shelves & lighted ceiling fan. Hardwoods in Formal Living & Dining Room. Master suite has trey ceiling w/fan & large sitting area. Tiled Mstr Bath has double vanities, sep tub/Tiled shower w/seamless glass door, & his/her closets.