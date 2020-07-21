6310 Talking Tree Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this 2-story craftsman home w/ Finished Basement on aspacious corner. Circle driveway & large garage.2 HVAC systems withnew roof. Beautiful hardwood floors, two-story foyer w/ French doors,Vaulted living room w/ Stone Fireplace. Office on Main-could be used asa 5th BR. Spacious kitchen w/ Breakfast area. Granite counters & Tileback splash. Sep Formal Dining. 2nd floor open-air cat walk - w/ 2 BRs oneach side. Master Ste & Retreat w/ gorgeous view of the Manor Lake,Bath & Walk-in closet!