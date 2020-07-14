All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
6090 Bentley Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

6090 Bentley Way

6090 Bentley Way · (404) 825-7722
Location

6090 Bentley Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE MARCH 15 2020. Beautiful 3br/2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac lot w/ fenced backyard. Interior paint, carpet, just a year old. Deck overlooks private backyard w/ patio off the basement. 2 story foyer, family room w/fireplace, and nice kitchen. Huge vaulted master suite w/ fan. Full unfinished daylight basement for storage or play area. A short distance from GA 400/Exit 13 & Avenues at Forsyth. Community features clubhouse with an equipped workout facility, swimming pool, water slide, and aquatic park, 6 lighted tennis courts, large playground, and playfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6090 Bentley Way have any available units?
6090 Bentley Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6090 Bentley Way have?
Some of 6090 Bentley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6090 Bentley Way currently offering any rent specials?
6090 Bentley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 Bentley Way pet-friendly?
No, 6090 Bentley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 6090 Bentley Way offer parking?
No, 6090 Bentley Way does not offer parking.
Does 6090 Bentley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6090 Bentley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 Bentley Way have a pool?
Yes, 6090 Bentley Way has a pool.
Does 6090 Bentley Way have accessible units?
No, 6090 Bentley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 Bentley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6090 Bentley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6090 Bentley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6090 Bentley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
