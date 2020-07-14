6090 Bentley Way

Amenities
AVAILABLE MARCH 15 2020. Beautiful 3br/2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac lot w/ fenced backyard. Interior paint, carpet, just a year old. Deck overlooks private backyard w/ patio off the basement. 2 story foyer, family room w/fireplace, and nice kitchen. Huge vaulted master suite w/ fan. Full unfinished daylight basement for storage or play area. A short distance from GA 400/Exit 13 & Avenues at Forsyth. Community features clubhouse with an equipped workout facility, swimming pool, water slide, and aquatic park, 6 lighted tennis courts, large playground, and playfield.