Forsyth County, GA
5962 Robbs Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

5962 Robbs Drive

5962 Robbs Drive · (770) 231-6024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5962 Robbs Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2998 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
On tranquil street on a very private lot with large deck and professional landscaping. Seasonal lake view. Oversized two car garage and full daylight unfinished basement. Bamboo floors throughout main, granite countertops, Kohler and Delta fixtures and 9' ceilings. Custom master bath with travertine, large jetted shower and Jacuzzi tub. Levolor blinds, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances with convection oven. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Close to county boat ramps. Small dog considered. Forsyth County Schools. New carpet/ paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5962 Robbs Drive have any available units?
5962 Robbs Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5962 Robbs Drive have?
Some of 5962 Robbs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5962 Robbs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5962 Robbs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5962 Robbs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5962 Robbs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5962 Robbs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5962 Robbs Drive offers parking.
Does 5962 Robbs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5962 Robbs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5962 Robbs Drive have a pool?
No, 5962 Robbs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5962 Robbs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5962 Robbs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5962 Robbs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5962 Robbs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5962 Robbs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5962 Robbs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
