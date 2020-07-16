5962 Robbs Drive

Amenities
On tranquil street on a very private lot with large deck and professional landscaping. Seasonal lake view. Oversized two car garage and full daylight unfinished basement. Bamboo floors throughout main, granite countertops, Kohler and Delta fixtures and 9' ceilings. Custom master bath with travertine, large jetted shower and Jacuzzi tub. Levolor blinds, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances with convection oven. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Close to county boat ramps. Small dog considered. Forsyth County Schools. New carpet/ paint.