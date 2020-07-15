5740 Zelkova Drive

Amenities
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Bright & Sunny, Approximate 3,990 SQ. Great Schools and location. Spacious Family room opens to an enormous gourmet kitchen, with an oversized island. Great size formal dining room. Guest suite on the 1st floor. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Mudroom. Upstairs features a unique oversized Media room and 3 large secondary bedrooms, one has a private bath. Flat private back yard. Swim Community.
Schools:
Elem: Vickery Creek
Middle: Vickery Creek
High: West Forsyth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for a Cumming home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
