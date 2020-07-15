5740 Zelkova Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool guest suite media room

Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Bright & Sunny, Approximate 3,990 SQ. Great Schools and location. Spacious Family room opens to an enormous gourmet kitchen, with an oversized island. Great size formal dining room. Guest suite on the 1st floor. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Mudroom. Upstairs features a unique oversized Media room and 3 large secondary bedrooms, one has a private bath. Flat private back yard. Swim Community.



Schools:

Elem: Vickery Creek

Middle: Vickery Creek

High: West Forsyth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



