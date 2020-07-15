5650 Carrington Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wonderful move in ready house with big fenced in back yard in great Stonehaven Pointe neighborhood & award winning Forsyth County schools . Fantastic location at Bethelview and 400 exit close to shopping, restaurants, greenbelt, parks and downtown Cumming. Spacious, open plan with kitchen view of Family Room & Dining area. Huge Master Suite & Bath Retreat up with Sep. Tub & Shower, big Walk-in Closet. 3 addt'l spacious bedrooms & Hall Bath. Covered Entry and Nice Patio in back. Fantastic Amenities. In order to observe safe Covid protocols during showings please remove shoes and wear masks and have your agent clean off any door handles that are used. Thank you so much.