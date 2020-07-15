All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5650 Carrington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5650 Carrington Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

5650 Carrington Place

5650 Carrington Place · (770) 722-2379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5650 Carrington Place, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful move in ready house with big fenced in back yard in great Stonehaven Pointe neighborhood & award winning Forsyth County schools . Fantastic location at Bethelview and 400 exit close to shopping, restaurants, greenbelt, parks and downtown Cumming. Spacious, open plan with kitchen view of Family Room & Dining area. Huge Master Suite & Bath Retreat up with Sep. Tub & Shower, big Walk-in Closet. 3 addt'l spacious bedrooms & Hall Bath. Covered Entry and Nice Patio in back. Fantastic Amenities. In order to observe safe Covid protocols during showings please remove shoes and wear masks and have your agent clean off any door handles that are used. Thank you so much.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Carrington Place have any available units?
5650 Carrington Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5650 Carrington Place have?
Some of 5650 Carrington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Carrington Place currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Carrington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Carrington Place pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Carrington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5650 Carrington Place offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Carrington Place offers parking.
Does 5650 Carrington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Carrington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Carrington Place have a pool?
No, 5650 Carrington Place does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Carrington Place have accessible units?
No, 5650 Carrington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Carrington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Carrington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 Carrington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5650 Carrington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5650 Carrington Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity