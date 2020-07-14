Amenities
5505 Copper Creek Pass Available 04/05/20 Cumming Homes For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Home available in April for rent in Vickery Springs! Beautiful custom home built by country club home builder is rich in upgrades and details. Chef's kitchen; Keeping room with vaulted, tongue & groove pine ceiling; 3 car garage; 4 sides brick! Bedroom and full bath on the main. Unfinished basement. Dog Watch hidden underground fence installed. Sprinkler system. Stunning! Wonderful community with great amenities in popular school district!
Elem:Vickery Creek,Middle:Vickery Creek,High:West ForsythPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
