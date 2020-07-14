All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5505 Copper Creek Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5505 Copper Creek Pass
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

5505 Copper Creek Pass

5505 Copper Creek Pass · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5505 Copper Creek Pass, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5505 Copper Creek Pass · Avail. now

$3,225

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5505 Copper Creek Pass Available 04/05/20 Cumming Homes For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Home available in April for rent in Vickery Springs! Beautiful custom home built by country club home builder is rich in upgrades and details. Chef's kitchen; Keeping room with vaulted, tongue & groove pine ceiling; 3 car garage; 4 sides brick! Bedroom and full bath on the main. Unfinished basement. Dog Watch hidden underground fence installed. Sprinkler system. Stunning! Wonderful community with great amenities in popular school district!

Elem:Vickery Creek,Middle:Vickery Creek,High:West ForsythPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for aCumminghomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5612287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have any available units?
5505 Copper Creek Pass has a unit available for $3,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have?
Some of 5505 Copper Creek Pass's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Copper Creek Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Copper Creek Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Copper Creek Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Copper Creek Pass is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Copper Creek Pass offers parking.
Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Copper Creek Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have a pool?
Yes, 5505 Copper Creek Pass has a pool.
Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have accessible units?
No, 5505 Copper Creek Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Copper Creek Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Copper Creek Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Copper Creek Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5505 Copper Creek Pass?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity