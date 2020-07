Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

With one of the best yards in the community, this home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, his and her walk in closets, 2 and a 1/2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Enjoy this maintained landscaped community, all within a short distance from town and highway 400.