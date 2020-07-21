5380 Oak Hill Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Bright and Open 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home In Great Family Neighborhood, Coventry. 2-Story Hardwood Family Room with Gas Log Fire Place, Hardwood Kitchen with Granite Counters and Island, Separate Dining Room, Separate Living Room, Tiled Bathrooms, Custom Master Closet, Attic Roof with Blown-In Insulation Keeps Power Bills Down, Neighborhood Pool, Lighted Tennis, Playground, Cabana, Basketball Hoop, Big Creek Greenway Across the Street, Near Diverse Shopping, Dining, Hwy 400...Much More!!