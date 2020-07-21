All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5380 Oak Hill Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5380 Oak Hill Terrace
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

5380 Oak Hill Terrace

5380 Oak Hill Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5380 Oak Hill Ter, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright and Open 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home In Great Family Neighborhood, Coventry. 2-Story Hardwood Family Room with Gas Log Fire Place, Hardwood Kitchen with Granite Counters and Island, Separate Dining Room, Separate Living Room, Tiled Bathrooms, Custom Master Closet, Attic Roof with Blown-In Insulation Keeps Power Bills Down, Neighborhood Pool, Lighted Tennis, Playground, Cabana, Basketball Hoop, Big Creek Greenway Across the Street, Near Diverse Shopping, Dining, Hwy 400...Much More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have any available units?
5380 Oak Hill Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have?
Some of 5380 Oak Hill Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5380 Oak Hill Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5380 Oak Hill Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 Oak Hill Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace offers parking.
Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace has a pool.
Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5380 Oak Hill Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5380 Oak Hill Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University