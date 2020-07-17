5140 Prancing Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain. Kitchen is recently upgraded with extended granite counter tops and backsplash. New roof and fresh paint makes it feel more new and welcoming to the new family. It is a double story family room with lots of sunlight and wrought iron railing staircase. Bedroom on the main level makes it easy for parents. Community is friendly and has bus stop around the corner. Swimming pool, tennis court, playground and the gym will make you love the community. Minutes away from Library, kids activities, high school and Vickery Village. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5814311)