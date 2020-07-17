All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

5140 Prancing Pass

5140 Prancing Pass · (678) 929-4345
Location

5140 Prancing Pass, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5140 Prancing Pass · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2602 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain. Kitchen is recently upgraded with extended granite counter tops and backsplash. New roof and fresh paint makes it feel more new and welcoming to the new family. It is a double story family room with lots of sunlight and wrought iron railing staircase. Bedroom on the main level makes it easy for parents. Community is friendly and has bus stop around the corner. Swimming pool, tennis court, playground and the gym will make you love the community. Minutes away from Library, kids activities, high school and Vickery Village. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5814311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Prancing Pass have any available units?
5140 Prancing Pass has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5140 Prancing Pass have?
Some of 5140 Prancing Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Prancing Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Prancing Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Prancing Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 Prancing Pass is pet friendly.
Does 5140 Prancing Pass offer parking?
No, 5140 Prancing Pass does not offer parking.
Does 5140 Prancing Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Prancing Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Prancing Pass have a pool?
Yes, 5140 Prancing Pass has a pool.
Does 5140 Prancing Pass have accessible units?
No, 5140 Prancing Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Prancing Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 5140 Prancing Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5140 Prancing Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 5140 Prancing Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
