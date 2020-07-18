All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

5040 Mistwater Lane

5040 Mistwater Ln · (404) 808-9978
Location

5040 Mistwater Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3965 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained 5 BR, 4 BA home. Faces EAST, w/Guest Bedroom on main level, Home has Office, Hobby Room, leveled, private backyard. Open floor plan, with dramatic 2 Story Fam room opens to Gourmet Kitchen, with Island, SS Appliances, Granite CC, Walk in Pantry, Sunroom & Mudroom near Garage entrance. Hardwoods throughout the main except in bedroom. Upstairs Owners Retreat w/ sitting area, 3 Sec BR w/J+J. Lawn care included. Comm has Pool+Cabana, Playground. OUTSTANDING SCHOOL District!!! 2.5 Miles from GA 400 &Collections!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Mistwater Lane have any available units?
5040 Mistwater Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5040 Mistwater Lane have?
Some of 5040 Mistwater Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Mistwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Mistwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Mistwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Mistwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5040 Mistwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Mistwater Lane offers parking.
Does 5040 Mistwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Mistwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Mistwater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5040 Mistwater Lane has a pool.
Does 5040 Mistwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 5040 Mistwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Mistwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Mistwater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 Mistwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 Mistwater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
