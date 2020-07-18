5040 Mistwater Lane

Amenities
Meticulously maintained 5 BR, 4 BA home. Faces EAST, w/Guest Bedroom on main level, Home has Office, Hobby Room, leveled, private backyard. Open floor plan, with dramatic 2 Story Fam room opens to Gourmet Kitchen, with Island, SS Appliances, Granite CC, Walk in Pantry, Sunroom & Mudroom near Garage entrance. Hardwoods throughout the main except in bedroom. Upstairs Owners Retreat w/ sitting area, 3 Sec BR w/J+J. Lawn care included. Comm has Pool+Cabana, Playground. OUTSTANDING SCHOOL District!!! 2.5 Miles from GA 400 &Collections!