All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 4810 Marco Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
4810 Marco Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:00 PM

4810 Marco Lane

4810 Marco Ln · (678) 845-1230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property. Ranch style home on cul-de-sac- with landscaping included! Beautiful large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and dark stained cabinets with view to family room. Bonus room could be used as dining room, formal sitting room or home office. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Home has private backyard with patio. Community features swimming pool, playground, sidewalks, and streetlights. Close to HWY 400, Lake Lanier, shopping and dining. Available for move in May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Marco Lane have any available units?
4810 Marco Lane has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4810 Marco Lane have?
Some of 4810 Marco Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Marco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Marco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Marco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Marco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4810 Marco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Marco Lane offers parking.
Does 4810 Marco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Marco Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Marco Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4810 Marco Lane has a pool.
Does 4810 Marco Lane have accessible units?
No, 4810 Marco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Marco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Marco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Marco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 Marco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4810 Marco Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity