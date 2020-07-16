4810 Marco Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property. Ranch style home on cul-de-sac- with landscaping included! Beautiful large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and dark stained cabinets with view to family room. Bonus room could be used as dining room, formal sitting room or home office. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Home has private backyard with patio. Community features swimming pool, playground, sidewalks, and streetlights. Close to HWY 400, Lake Lanier, shopping and dining. Available for move in May 1st.