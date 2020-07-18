All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

4595 Shiloh Springs Road

4595 Shiloh Springs Road · (404) 583-5463
Location

4595 Shiloh Springs Road, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3424 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL BRICK Front BEAUTY w/5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in swim/tennis nhood with top ranked schools. So much room w/formal living and dining rooms, 2 story family room guest room or office and full bath on main, spacious kitchen and separate breakfast room. Upstairs has huge master, laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms and 3 full baths. This is a well-maintained home and great neighborhood with easy access to 141 or Georgia 400 and close to The Collection shopping center.Tenant occupied. Showings with mask allowed. Credit and background check required. Top-rated Denmark High School District!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have any available units?
4595 Shiloh Springs Road has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have?
Some of 4595 Shiloh Springs Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4595 Shiloh Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4595 Shiloh Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4595 Shiloh Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4595 Shiloh Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4595 Shiloh Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
