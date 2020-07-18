4595 Shiloh Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL BRICK Front BEAUTY w/5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in swim/tennis nhood with top ranked schools. So much room w/formal living and dining rooms, 2 story family room guest room or office and full bath on main, spacious kitchen and separate breakfast room. Upstairs has huge master, laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms and 3 full baths. This is a well-maintained home and great neighborhood with easy access to 141 or Georgia 400 and close to The Collection shopping center.Tenant occupied. Showings with mask allowed. Credit and background check required. Top-rated Denmark High School District!!