4370 Sunflower Circle

Brand New Home in West Forsyth High School cluster. Bedroom on the main level with full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Loft / Den in the upper floor can be used as media room or play area. Large level backyard. Rocking chair porch. Community has swim / tennis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
