4309 Shillham Court

Amenities
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom 2-Story Home In Great Family Neighborhood!! Appliances including Refrigerator, Two-Story Family Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Double-Vanity Master Bathroom, Garden Tub and Separate Shower, Large Laundry Room with Shelving, 2-Car Garage with Auto Opener, Neighborhood Pool, Lighted Tennis Courts, Kids Playground, Great Schools, Convenient to 400, Diverse Dining and Shopping...Much More!!