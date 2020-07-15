All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 PM

4309 Shillham Court

4309 Shillham Court · (404) 317-1032
Location

4309 Shillham Court, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom 2-Story Home In Great Family Neighborhood!! Appliances including Refrigerator, Two-Story Family Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Double-Vanity Master Bathroom, Garden Tub and Separate Shower, Large Laundry Room with Shelving, 2-Car Garage with Auto Opener, Neighborhood Pool, Lighted Tennis Courts, Kids Playground, Great Schools, Convenient to 400, Diverse Dining and Shopping...Much More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Shillham Court have any available units?
4309 Shillham Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4309 Shillham Court have?
Some of 4309 Shillham Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Shillham Court currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Shillham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Shillham Court pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Shillham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4309 Shillham Court offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Shillham Court offers parking.
Does 4309 Shillham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Shillham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Shillham Court have a pool?
Yes, 4309 Shillham Court has a pool.
Does 4309 Shillham Court have accessible units?
No, 4309 Shillham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Shillham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Shillham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Shillham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Shillham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
