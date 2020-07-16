3280 Warbler Way

Amenities
Lambert High School district! Immaculately maintained 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in highly desirable Avington Subdivision! Located in a cul-de-sac, this home features a 2 story foyer, front porch, formal Living Room and Dining Room, arches, crown and chair molding and columns throughout! Spacious fireside family room overlooks the backyard. Eat-in kitchen w/stain cabinets, granite counters, island & Stainless steel appliances, & gas cooktop. 2 car garage. Lawn maintenance and trash taken care of by HOA.