2865 Mayfair Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2865 Mayfair Dr

2865 Mayfair Drive · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2865 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2865 Mayfair Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,625

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1732 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2865 Mayfair Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Cumming! - COMING SOON! House will be available in August. Prime location!!! Home is located in well known community of Ansley at Pilgrim Mill minutes from 400 and nearby shopping, parks, schools, and aquatic center! Well-maintained 3 bed / 2.5 bath. Master suite boasts a large living space and nice walk in closet. Open concept floor plan and great backyard with patio make this home the perfect rental for entertaining family and friends! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied and showings will be available after 07/31/2020. For additional info please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5959093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Mayfair Dr have any available units?
2865 Mayfair Dr has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2865 Mayfair Dr have?
Some of 2865 Mayfair Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Mayfair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Mayfair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Mayfair Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2865 Mayfair Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2865 Mayfair Dr offer parking?
No, 2865 Mayfair Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2865 Mayfair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Mayfair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Mayfair Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2865 Mayfair Dr has a pool.
Does 2865 Mayfair Dr have accessible units?
No, 2865 Mayfair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Mayfair Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 Mayfair Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 Mayfair Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2865 Mayfair Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
