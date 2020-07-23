Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

2865 Mayfair Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Cumming! - COMING SOON! House will be available in August. Prime location!!! Home is located in well known community of Ansley at Pilgrim Mill minutes from 400 and nearby shopping, parks, schools, and aquatic center! Well-maintained 3 bed / 2.5 bath. Master suite boasts a large living space and nice walk in closet. Open concept floor plan and great backyard with patio make this home the perfect rental for entertaining family and friends! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied and showings will be available after 07/31/2020. For additional info please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5959093)