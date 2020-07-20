2505 Gatewater Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Fantastic rental in gated community! Minutes from GA400. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances w/ gas cook top and fridge, granite countertop, backsplash & stained cabinets. Built in bookcases in living room! The expansive Master suite is a relaxing haven w/ its trey ceiling and bay window. There is even space for a small office in the master. Master bath with separate tub/shower and high sink, all recently redone. 3 additional bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Entertain in your private backyard oasis, huge stone patio w/ a gas fire pit. Come see for yourself!