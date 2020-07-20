All apartments in Forsyth County
2505 Gatewater Court · No Longer Available
2505 Gatewater Court, Forsyth County, GA 30040

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
fire pit
parking
Fantastic rental in gated community! Minutes from GA400. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances w/ gas cook top and fridge, granite countertop, backsplash & stained cabinets. Built in bookcases in living room! The expansive Master suite is a relaxing haven w/ its trey ceiling and bay window. There is even space for a small office in the master. Master bath with separate tub/shower and high sink, all recently redone. 3 additional bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Entertain in your private backyard oasis, huge stone patio w/ a gas fire pit. Come see for yourself!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 2505 Gatewater Court have any available units?
2505 Gatewater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 2505 Gatewater Court have?
Some of 2505 Gatewater Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Gatewater Court currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Gatewater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Gatewater Court pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Gatewater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 2505 Gatewater Court offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Gatewater Court offers parking.
Does 2505 Gatewater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Gatewater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Gatewater Court have a pool?
No, 2505 Gatewater Court does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Gatewater Court have accessible units?
No, 2505 Gatewater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Gatewater Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Gatewater Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Gatewater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Gatewater Court does not have units with air conditioning.
