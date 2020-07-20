Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2495 Hawk Creek Trail
2495 Hawk Creek Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2495 Hawk Creek Trail, Forsyth County, GA 30041
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath single family home with nice front/back yard. Less than a mile to costco and walkable distance to lake. Home is in immaculate condition with fresh paint and updated kitchen and bathroom.
(RLNE5583580)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail have any available units?
2495 Hawk Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
Is 2495 Hawk Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Hawk Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Hawk Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forsyth County
.
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2495 Hawk Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2495 Hawk Creek Trail has units with air conditioning.
