All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1990 Walking Horse Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1990 Walking Horse Trail
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:35 PM

1990 Walking Horse Trail

1990 Walking Horse Trl · (678) 846-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1990 Walking Horse Trl, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Breathtaking 5 bed, 3 bath, 2934 sq. ft. home in Cumming. Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular kitchen features granite, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Lovely living room with cozy stone fireplace. Formal living room or office! Over-sized master suite features sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have any available units?
1990 Walking Horse Trail has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have?
Some of 1990 Walking Horse Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Walking Horse Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Walking Horse Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Walking Horse Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1990 Walking Horse Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail offer parking?
No, 1990 Walking Horse Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Walking Horse Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have a pool?
No, 1990 Walking Horse Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have accessible units?
No, 1990 Walking Horse Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Walking Horse Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Walking Horse Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Walking Horse Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1990 Walking Horse Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity