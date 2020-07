Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Executive Town Home - All new carpet / paint / upgrades in this spacious executive town home, located in a highly sought after South Forsyth swim tennis community. Features include a seperate dining area off the kitchen, kitchen with upgraded fixtures and appliances, spacious oversized bedrooms, and more. No pets, no smoker please. The home is in the Brandywine Elementary, DeSana Middle, and Lambert High School, school districts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5632565)