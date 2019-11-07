Rent Calculator
Last updated November 7 2019
902 Longleaf
902 Longleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
902 Longleaf Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297
Amenities
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME LOCATED IN FOREST PARK, GA. 4 SIDED BRICK WITH A CARPORT FOR PARKING. HURRY IT WONT LAST FOR LONG!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 Longleaf have any available units?
902 Longleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Park, GA
.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Forest Park Rent Report
.
Is 902 Longleaf currently offering any rent specials?
902 Longleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Longleaf pet-friendly?
No, 902 Longleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Park
.
Does 902 Longleaf offer parking?
Yes, 902 Longleaf offers parking.
Does 902 Longleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Longleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Longleaf have a pool?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have a pool.
Does 902 Longleaf have accessible units?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Longleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Longleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
