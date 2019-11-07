All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 902 Longleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
902 Longleaf
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

902 Longleaf

902 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

902 Longleaf Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME LOCATED IN FOREST PARK, GA. 4 SIDED BRICK WITH A CARPORT FOR PARKING. HURRY IT WONT LAST FOR LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Longleaf have any available units?
902 Longleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 902 Longleaf currently offering any rent specials?
902 Longleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Longleaf pet-friendly?
No, 902 Longleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 902 Longleaf offer parking?
Yes, 902 Longleaf offers parking.
Does 902 Longleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Longleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Longleaf have a pool?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have a pool.
Does 902 Longleaf have accessible units?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Longleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Longleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Longleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College