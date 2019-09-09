All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 873 White Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
873 White Oak Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 5:05 PM

873 White Oak Drive

873 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

873 White Oak Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 White Oak Drive have any available units?
873 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 873 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
873 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 White Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 873 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 873 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 873 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 White Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 873 White Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 873 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 873 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 873 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 White Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College