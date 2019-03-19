All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

676 Bridge Avenue

676 Bridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

676 Bridge Avenue, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 1 bath, 919 sf home is located in Forest Park, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Bridge Avenue have any available units?
676 Bridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Bridge Avenue have?
Some of 676 Bridge Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Bridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
676 Bridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Bridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Bridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 676 Bridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 676 Bridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 676 Bridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Bridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Bridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 676 Bridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 676 Bridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 676 Bridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Bridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Bridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

