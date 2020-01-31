All apartments in Forest Park
Forest Park, GA
4962 West Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:43 PM

4962 West Street

4962 West St · No Longer Available
Location

4962 West St, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4962 West Street have any available units?
4962 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 4962 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
4962 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4962 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 4962 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4962 West Street offer parking?
No, 4962 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 4962 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4962 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4962 West Street have a pool?
No, 4962 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 4962 West Street have accessible units?
No, 4962 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4962 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4962 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4962 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4962 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
