4950 West Street

Amenities
Gorgeous like NEW...Single Story Townhome
Hardwood Floors and Fresh Paint throughout
with Updated Kitchen with Black Appliances
Washer Dryer Hook up, nice 42" Kitchen cabinets
This is a must see, You'll want to call this
home!!!!! Application fee $50 per adult!
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Water, sewer and trash $45 per month to be paid with rent, Application Fee: $50, and Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.