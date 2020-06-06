All apartments in Forest Park
4950 West Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:50 AM

4950 West Street

4950 West St · No Longer Available
Location

4950 West St, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous like NEW...Single Story Townhome
Hardwood Floors and Fresh Paint throughout
with Updated Kitchen with Black Appliances
Washer Dryer Hook up, nice 42" Kitchen cabinets
This is a must see, You'll want to call this
home!!!!! Application fee $50 per adult!

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Water, sewer and trash $45 per month to be paid with rent, Application Fee: $50, and Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 West Street have any available units?
4950 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 West Street have?
Some of 4950 West Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
4950 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 West Street is pet friendly.
Does 4950 West Street offer parking?
No, 4950 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 4950 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 West Street have a pool?
No, 4950 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 4950 West Street have accessible units?
No, 4950 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
