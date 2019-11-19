Rent Calculator
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4706 College St
4706 College Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4706 College Street, Forest Park, GA 30297
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable renovated ranch! Don't miss out, it will go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4706 College St have any available units?
4706 College St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Park, GA
.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Forest Park Rent Report
.
Is 4706 College St currently offering any rent specials?
4706 College St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 College St pet-friendly?
No, 4706 College St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Park
.
Does 4706 College St offer parking?
No, 4706 College St does not offer parking.
Does 4706 College St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 College St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 College St have a pool?
No, 4706 College St does not have a pool.
Does 4706 College St have accessible units?
No, 4706 College St does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 College St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 College St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 College St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 College St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
