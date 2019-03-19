All apartments in Forest Park
468 Cynthia Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

468 Cynthia Ln

468 Cynthia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

468 Cynthia Ln, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Cynthia Ln have any available units?
468 Cynthia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 468 Cynthia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
468 Cynthia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Cynthia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 468 Cynthia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 468 Cynthia Ln offer parking?
No, 468 Cynthia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 468 Cynthia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Cynthia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Cynthia Ln have a pool?
No, 468 Cynthia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 468 Cynthia Ln have accessible units?
No, 468 Cynthia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Cynthia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Cynthia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Cynthia Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 Cynthia Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

