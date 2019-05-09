All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

4538 Montclair Dr

4538 Montclair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4538 Montclair Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated, all electric 3BR/1BA home. Each room has new paint on walls. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen features new cabinets/countertops and with an eat-in area. New carpet throughout. Separate laundry area with hook-ups. Rent includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven. Two new decks built for sitting room. Home is located in quiet neighborhood on a culdesac. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Each applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee along with application at our website (www.hamptonhomestead.com). Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

Call 678-592-5735 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 1997
SF: 1000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 Montclair Dr have any available units?
4538 Montclair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4538 Montclair Dr have?
Some of 4538 Montclair Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 Montclair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4538 Montclair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 Montclair Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4538 Montclair Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4538 Montclair Dr offer parking?
No, 4538 Montclair Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4538 Montclair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 Montclair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 Montclair Dr have a pool?
No, 4538 Montclair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4538 Montclair Dr have accessible units?
No, 4538 Montclair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 Montclair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4538 Montclair Dr has units with dishwashers.
