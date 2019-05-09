4538 Montclair Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated, all electric 3BR/1BA home. Each room has new paint on walls. New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen features new cabinets/countertops and with an eat-in area. New carpet throughout. Separate laundry area with hook-ups. Rent includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven. Two new decks built for sitting room. Home is located in quiet neighborhood on a culdesac. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Each applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee along with application at our website (www.hamptonhomestead.com). Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.



Call 678-592-5735 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 1997

SF: 1000