All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 4537 Puckett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
4537 Puckett Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

4537 Puckett Street

4537 Puckett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4537 Puckett Street, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Puckett Street have any available units?
4537 Puckett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 4537 Puckett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Puckett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Puckett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4537 Puckett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4537 Puckett Street offer parking?
No, 4537 Puckett Street does not offer parking.
Does 4537 Puckett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 Puckett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Puckett Street have a pool?
No, 4537 Puckett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4537 Puckett Street have accessible units?
No, 4537 Puckett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Puckett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 Puckett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 Puckett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4537 Puckett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College