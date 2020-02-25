Rent Calculator
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM
4168 Tara Dr
4168 Tara Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4168 Tara Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Super clean and ready to move into!
Super clean brick ranch with a ton of space!
Hardwood floors and new paint - Spacious kitchen with Refrigerator included.
Private backyard with a ton of space!
Very convenient to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4168 Tara Dr have any available units?
4168 Tara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Park, GA
.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Forest Park Rent Report
.
Is 4168 Tara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4168 Tara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 Tara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4168 Tara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Park
.
Does 4168 Tara Dr offer parking?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have a pool?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have accessible units?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
