All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 4168 Tara Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
4168 Tara Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

4168 Tara Dr

4168 Tara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4168 Tara Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Super clean and ready to move into!

Super clean brick ranch with a ton of space!

Hardwood floors and new paint - Spacious kitchen with Refrigerator included.

Private backyard with a ton of space!

Very convenient to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4168 Tara Dr have any available units?
4168 Tara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 4168 Tara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4168 Tara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 Tara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4168 Tara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4168 Tara Dr offer parking?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have a pool?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have accessible units?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4168 Tara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4168 Tara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College